Candidates run for District 8 EBR school board member

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For more than a decade, Connie Bernard has served East Baton Rouge Parish District 8 on the school board. After 12 years of service, she is not seeking re-election leaving the seat open for grabs.

This comes after she became the center of a controversy involving online shopping during a meeting and an altercation with a teen.

One candidate vying for the position is Katie Kennison. She says it was conversations with other District 8 parents that drove her to run.

She says she sees first-hand the disconnect between the board and the community, and she hopes to fill that gap.

“There is a sense of discord with administration about what is important. I’m concerned strictly with the success of the students, teachers, and administration,” said Kennison.

Businessman Joseph Britt admits to not having a child in the EBR system but says he hopes his experience can help him help the board build on the foundation already in place.

“I think that continues to encourage me, that we have the opportunity to build on the educational system we have and continue to strengthen it forward,” explained Britt.

Kennison hopes her lack of politics propels voters to choose her.

She admits to not having an established “campaign to run on” but says she wants to represent what a school board should mean for parents and their students.

“I think everyone deserves a voice without having political interest. I want to represent parents, administration, and students,” added Kennison.

Britt says it is time to focus on resources that give every child the education he or she needs and deserves.

“It takes us coming together as individuals and focusing. That is what it boils down too,” added Britt.

District 8 is home to three EBR schools.

Kennison says she wants to represent the district, not focusing on an individual school.

“I’d like to see a more cohesive approach toward the success of each school, without being bogged down with red tape and things that don’t benefit the students and their education,” continued Kennison.

Britt wants to represent the community and bring trust back to the educational system for the success of the schools in District 8.

“We have to look at trust and credibility. I think that is one area that my experience leads me. I think as I meet members of the community, we establish a one-on-one level of trust,” said Britt.

