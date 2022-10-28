Facebook
BRFD responding to house fire on Maryland Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday (Oct. 28) morning.

Officials report the fire happened on Maryland Street, between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m.

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was in the home at the time.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

