BRFD: 2 displaced after house fire on Maryland Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were displaced following a house fire early Friday (Oct. 28) morning.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department report the fire happened on Maryland Street, between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m.

No injures were reported.

There is no word on what started the fire.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

