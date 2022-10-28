Bogalusa High ordered to play home football finale elsewhere in wake of stadium shooting, administrators say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School was ordered to play its final home football game at a neutral site, after opponents, administrators and state sports officials expressed concern about recent gun violence in the city, school officials told Fox 8 on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner said Bogalusa’s scheduled Nov. 4 game against Albany was ordered to be moved by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), following a 3-2 vote by the athletic district’s principals.

“I’m very saddened, and just astonished,” Tanner said. “The concern is that there are shootings going on in our community, and that is something we can’t police. But we can police our facility and we can make sure you get to your busses and your vehicles safely after a ballgame. And we have taken extreme measures to see that that is done.

“This is just disheartening to see something like this done, when it’s out of our control and its not our children or our fans.”

Tanner said the relocation order was in apparent response to the Oct. 14 gunfight that Bogalusa Police said occurred just outside the team’s stadium during the fourth quarter of the school’s homecoming game.

Police said an armed and wanted 15-year-old from Covington -- identified as Jerry Smith -- was fatally shot in that gun battle with at least two other suspects who remain at large.

Bogalusa High principal Dr. Eric Greely said he received a call from the Albany High principal a day or two after that shooting, and assured his counterpart that the Bogalusa grounds were safe and that the gunfight was “an isolated incident.”

“He said, ‘Would you consider playing at a neutral site or coming to play here?’” Greely said. “I said, ‘That wouldn’t be fair to our kids. We’re going to have Senior Night. It’s a home game for us where we earn income and we have home-field advantage.’

“He did not like my answer, so therefore he took the process a little bit farther, and he filed a complaint (with the LHSAA). ... I’ve never seen or heard of this happening before.”

Tanner said her school district plans to appeal the decision, though it was unclear how that process would unfold or how soon a final ruling would be made.

Bogalusa took a 6-1 record into its Thursday night game at Pine, and was leading 30-8 in the third quarter.

