Become a Miracle Maker, participate in OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a lot that comes with bringing a baby into the world. Although we always hope for a healthy child, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is there when it comes to caring for and treating Louisiana’s children.

You’ve got a chance to give back Friday, Oct. 28 with its annual Mediathon fundraiser.

· Become a Miracle Maker ($15/month - $.50 a day)

· How to donate:

Call (855) 295-KIDS / (855) 295-5437

Text “LAKIDS” to 51555

ololchildrens.org/mediathon

