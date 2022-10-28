Become a Miracle Maker, participate in OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a lot that comes with bringing a baby into the world. Although we always hope for a healthy child, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is there when it comes to caring for and treating Louisiana’s children.
You’ve got a chance to give back Friday, Oct. 28 with its annual Mediathon fundraiser.
· Become a Miracle Maker ($15/month - $.50 a day)
· How to donate:
- Call (855) 295-KIDS / (855) 295-5437
- Text “LAKIDS” to 51555
- ololchildrens.org/mediathon
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.