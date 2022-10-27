Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Oral immunotherapy; Treating food allergies one tiny bite at a time

food allergy
food allergy(MGN)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Milk, soy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, fish, and shellfish — the list goes on. There are more than 32 million people, including children, who have food allergies in the U.S. One bite of the wrong food could kill them. New therapies were approved just as COVID was hitting, so researchers worry that not everyone is aware of them.

A popsicle is safe for Adelina Ziemann, but not everything is.

“I was throwing up and my skin was really rash-y,” Adelina remembers after a reaction.

Adelina is allergic to peanuts, and she knows all too well that she can’t enjoy everything her little sister Zoe can.

Her mom, Amanda Ziemann recalls another time Adelina had a reaction.

“She and her friend got into a bag of what they thought was M&M’s but were Reese’s pieces,” Amanda tells Ivanhoe.

One in 50 kids have a peanut allergy like Adelina. It’s the most likely food to cause a reaction. In fact, there’s been a 21 percent increase in peanut allergies in children since 2010.

New immunotherapy, or OIT, is the latest therapy that slowly introduces tiny doses of the forbidden food.

Allergist and immunologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, Melanie Makhija, MD, explains, “We actually start with 1/600th of a peanut.”

In 2020, the FDA approved the first treatment for kids four to 17 with a peanut allergy. Palforzia is a drug made from peanut flour.

“The goal of oral immunotherapy is to trick the child’s body into thinking they’re not allergic,” Dr. Makhija further explains.

A recent study found that 72 percent of people who suffer from a life-threatening peanut allergy didn’t even know OIT existed.

After one year of OIT, Adelina can now eat one peanut’s worth of protein a day.

“Every morning, I mix in peanuts with something else and I have to eat it,” Adelina tells Ivanhoe.

Patients, like Adelina, who begin OIT, will need to continue to expose themselves to small doses of peanut protein for the rest of their lives or the life-threatening reactions could return.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

As RSV cases surge in the capital region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath.
Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases
Flu vaccine
LDH to hold flu vaccine clinic in BR; COVID, monkeypox vaccines also available
Dr. Mindy Calandro, Pediatrician with Baton Rouge Clinic
Healthier sweet options, ways to limit the sugar this Halloween
A nationwide program is getting kids with limited mobility moving and steering a path for their...
YOUR HEALTH: Go Baby Go