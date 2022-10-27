Three judges in Baton Rouge running for seat on First Circuit Court of Appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three judges in Baton Rouge are running for a seat on Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal.

The candidates are Hunter Greene, Beau Higginbotham and Don Johnson.

The 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat is being vacated by Judge J Michael McDonald.

“And I believe I offer the most of any of the candidates,” said Judge Hunter Greene, a Republican.

“I’m prepared. I’m prepared and I think it’s my time,” said Judge Don Johnson, a Democrat.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I think I’m qualified,” said Judge Beau Higginbotham, a Republican.

Beau Higginbotham is currently a criminal court judge at the 19th Judicial District Court.

“I’ve been doing this for the people of this state and the people of this parish for the last 20 years. I haven’t made this rhetoric up because of these uncertain times, I’ve been doing that,” said Higginbotham.

Don Johnson is currently the chief judge of the 19th JDC.

“I’m qualified. Look at the academic record, look at the education, look at the time of service I’ve put in. But also look at the innovations. Look at the new courts I’ve brought through,” said Johnson.

Hunter Greene is currently a family court judge in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“And I think I’m the one based on my experience, whether it be the law practice or serving in the legislature, I have a record and I have made those tough decisions. And I believe I will continue to make those tough decisions on the court of appeal,” said Greene.

Judges at the first circuit court of appeal can review all decisions made in trial courts for 16 parishes.

“Baton Rouge clearly has a crime problem, if you’re elected to this position how can you sort of make a dent in it or try to?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“The design model that I’m proposing is a gun violence court. Fast track these cases so that if you’re arrested, they’re certain and you’re charged, you’re prosecuted, And if you’re convicted, let’s get this system moving in about 9 months and completed,” said Johnson.

“You have to review the decisions made at the trial court and enforce those. If it’s an incorrect decision, then it needs to be overturned and sent back down for the proper decision to be made,” said Higginbotham.

“I think one thing is reviewing any decisions from a judge is certainly the most critical thing. And to make sure that judges are doing the right thing and following the law and especially with setting bonds,” said Greene.

“Judges giving low bonds to repeat offenders has been a big topic in the news recently, what’s your take on that?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“There’s been this national push to either lower bail or to eliminate the bail system, by saying you eliminate having people come up with the money to get out of jail. I think we can see that that’s the wrong way to go,” said Greene.

“I don’t believe in low bonds because I don’t think people respect that and then they go out and maybe commit another crime. So, we’re just building this bad problem, we’re making it worse by not holding people accountable,” said Higginbotham.

“I can fence you in in your community, I have control measures that I can fence you in with technology. And I can have systemic alerts in law enforcement if you are leaving out of your zones. That will be directly notified as a bail release condition,” said Johnson.

Regardless of the outcome of this race, the losing judges will still keep their current position on the bench.

WAFB spoke political analyst Jim Engster who explains why these judge races are so competitive these days.

“Judges do have some authority, but for judges to immediately say they are going to be hard on crime, it gives the impression I think that they’re not going to be real fair to the defendant. But in this case, I think people are frustrated to where they are looking for answers, and soundbites sometime help the campaign,” said Engster.

Early voting is taking place now and election day is November 8!

