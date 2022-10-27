Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police attempt to ID man accused of stealing dirt bike, using stolen credit card

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying this individual.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying this individual.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of several crimes.

Police say the individual is responsible for allegedly burglarizing vehicles, stealing a dirt bike and making purchases on a stolen credit card.

Authorities ask if you have any information that could assist investigators about the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or visit crimestoppersbr.com

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Avila was jailed for armed robbery, according to the sheriff.
Assumption Parish inmate recaptured after escaping
Assumption Parish inmate recaptured, found in Jefferson Parish
Assumption Parish inmate recaptured, found in Jefferson Parish
food allergy
YOUR HEALTH: Oral immunotherapy; Treating food allergies one tiny bite at a time
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 27
Another beauty today before rain moves in by late Friday