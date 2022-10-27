Police attempt to ID man accused of stealing dirt bike, using stolen credit card
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of several crimes.
Police say the individual is responsible for allegedly burglarizing vehicles, stealing a dirt bike and making purchases on a stolen credit card.
Authorities ask if you have any information that could assist investigators about the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or visit crimestoppersbr.com
You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
