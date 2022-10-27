Facebook
Pointe Coupee Parish officials report historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen

Ernest Gaines marker stolen
Ernest Gaines marker stolen(Pointe Coupee Parish Government)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Government is offering a $500 reward for information about a stolen historical sign.

Officials say anyone with information leading to the return or arrest of those responsible for the theft of the Ernest Gaines marker is eligible for the reward.

Gaines was a Louisiana native and an internationally acclaimed award-winning author. According to The Associated Press, the booked that gained widespread notice for Gaines was “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” which is a first-person narrative of a fictional 110-year-old woman born into slavery.

He will be featured on a U.S. postage stamp that will be issued in January.

Any tips or information about the missing sign should be directed to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-694-3737.

