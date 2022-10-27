Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jury finds teen guilty of second degree murder for shooting man outside Erwinville bar

Ronald Campbell
Ronald Campbell(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who shot and killed 21-year-old Trey Allen outside of a bar in Erwinville last year was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, October 27.

A jury found Ronald Campbell guilty after deliberating for about 30 minutes before making a decision.

Investigators said Trey Allen was shot and killed in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville on Saturday, Sept. 18. Officials added Allen was trying to stop the fight when he was shot.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Council revoked Raxx Bar’s liquor license after the shooting took place.

Campbell was 17 at the time of the shooting, but the 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton, chose to try Campbell as an adult in this case.

Back in August of this year, after deliberating for almost 9 hours, jurors could not unanimously agree on a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Campbell, resulting in a hung jury.

“This jury should send a message to all of these young folks that are doing all of these senseless killings, that they don’t have a problem sending them to Angola for the rest of their lives. This should send a chilling effect to all of them, stop bringing guns to a fistfight,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.

Campbell will be sentenced on November 21.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair 1973 grand opening
History of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
The Coast Guard provided video of the rescue of two people from a helicopter crash in the Gulf...
Coast Guard rescues 2 from downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico
Jyvontai Robertson,19
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges
The Coast Guard provided video of the rescue of two people from a helicopter crash in the Gulf...
Coast Guard says 1 dead, 2 rescued after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico; NTSB investigating