Jury finds teen guilty of second degree murder for shooting man outside Erwinville bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who shot and killed 21-year-old Trey Allen outside of a bar in Erwinville last year was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, October 27.

A jury found Ronald Campbell guilty after deliberating for about 30 minutes before making a decision.

Investigators said Trey Allen was shot and killed in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville on Saturday, Sept. 18. Officials added Allen was trying to stop the fight when he was shot.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Council revoked Raxx Bar’s liquor license after the shooting took place.

Campbell was 17 at the time of the shooting, but the 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton, chose to try Campbell as an adult in this case.

Back in August of this year, after deliberating for almost 9 hours, jurors could not unanimously agree on a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Campbell, resulting in a hung jury.

“This jury should send a message to all of these young folks that are doing all of these senseless killings, that they don’t have a problem sending them to Angola for the rest of their lives. This should send a chilling effect to all of them, stop bringing guns to a fistfight,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.

Campbell will be sentenced on November 21.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.