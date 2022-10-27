Grilled Salmon and Avocado Salad; Halloween Orange Cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Salmon is delicious with chilled salad greens and avocados. This fish is the perfect ingredient for a Louisiana fall salad. Top it with teriyaki dressing and serve with fresh-squeezed lemonade or iced tea.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound salmon steak, skin removed

1 large avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced

⅓ cup teriyaki sauce

2 tbsps toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 tsps honey

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 tsps chopped thyme

2 tsps chopped tarragon

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup julienned yellow bell pepper

¼ cup julienned orange bell pepper

2 cups sliced cucumber

1½ cups grape tomatoes, halved

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

4 cups arugula

1 cup cilantro leaves

2 tbsps toasted sesame seeds

Method:

Preheat the grill according to the manufacturer’s directions. In a large bowl, whisk together teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, Dijon mustard, honey, and minced garlic. Using a pastry brush, coat both sides of the salmon with 2 tablespoons of teriyaki mixture then season with chopped thyme and tarragon. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Grill for 10 minutes, turning once half way through the grilling process. Remove from grill, flake fish, and set aside. Place bell peppers in a grill pan then place the pan over the grill for 3–5 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove and set aside. In a large bowl, gently toss bell peppers, avocado, cucumber slices, tomato halves, green onions, arugula, and cilantro. Divide mixture evenly among 4 serving plates. Top each with an equal portion of flaked salmon. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and drizzle each salad evenly with the remaining teriyaki mixture.

Halloween Orange Cake

This is a great recipe for a golden, moist cake perfumed with orange. The secret to its success is adding the ingredients in precisely the order indicated and beating well after each addition. The cake is excellent served with coffee or tea. To dress it up for Halloween, use your choice of colored icing, “boo-ing” elements, and of course, your imagination.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 1 (8-inch) Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

1⅓ cups freshly squeezed orange juice, divided

1 tbsp freshly grated orange zest

3 large eggs

1⅔ cups granulated sugar, divided

½ cup mild olive oil

2 cups unbleached flour

1 tbsp baking powder

4 tbsps butter

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease and flour an 8-inch fluted Bundt pan then set aside. In a bowl, beat eggs with an electric mixer until thickened and lightly colored. In the precise order, gradually beat in 1 cup sugar, 1 cup orange juice, orange zest and olive oil, blending well after each addition. Beat in flour then add baking powder. Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan and bake about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean and the cake springs back to the touch. Remove from oven. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, add butter, remaining sugar and orange juice then cook until sugar is dissolved. Pour over the hot cake and allow to cool thoroughly before turning out onto a serving dish.

