Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Organizers said there is a $5.00 admission for anyone over 48 inches tall (under 48 inches gets in free) and $10.00 for a ride bracelet to ride all the rides as many times as you want. Admission and rides is $15.

Here’s some of what you can expect from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6:

Mitchell Brothers Amusements with kiddie rides all the way up to spectacular rides

Swifty Swine Productions Racing Pigs will be back shakin’ the bacon around a 150′ oval track.

Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo

Witness Mighty Mike will be juggling bowling balls and sledgehammers as if light as a feather, tear packs of cards, bend pounds of metal all while wearing a 1920′s style bathing suit

Washboard Willy with thimbles on his gloves, bells and whistles on his rhythm board

Magician Tim Spinosa

Music:

Friday, October 28th - American Idol contestant, Kate Watson will be there. You may remember her from the 2019 season of American Idol, where she received a standing ovation from Lionel Richie after singing his hit, “Hello.” Her latest release, “Red Lipstick and a Cowboy Hat,” is an original, autobiographical song about thriving despite adversity.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - The Confidential Band: a variety band proficient in many styles of music, new & old country, swamp pop, classic rock, funk & dance.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Rude!

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Art Exhibition & Competition from 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Sunday, Oct. 30 - The Hog Leg Band: a country band from Baton Rouge featuring classic country, original country songs and crossover country

You can buy tickets here.

RELATED STORY Greater BR State Fair makes final preparations ahead of 2022 event

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.