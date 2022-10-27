CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say.

Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.