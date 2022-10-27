Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges

Jyvontai Robertson,19
Jyvontai Robertson,19(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say.

Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppers225.com.

