Baton Rouge man arrested for child porn, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several counts of child pornography.

Jakob Mier, 28, of Baton Rouge was charged with eight counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

During mid-summer, officials began investigating Mier after being tipped off by Google of his alleged computer activity, arrest records show.

According to EBRSO’s investigation, officials found 19 explicit images of a child, eight child pornography images, and two images of voyeurism that appear to be adult women.

Mier was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This was a joint investigation between EBRSO and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit.

