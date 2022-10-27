Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge man arrested for child porn, officials say

Jakob Mier
Jakob Mier(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several counts of child pornography.

Jakob Mier, 28, of Baton Rouge was charged with eight counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

During mid-summer, officials began investigating Mier after being tipped off by Google of his alleged computer activity, arrest records show.

According to EBRSO’s investigation, officials found 19 explicit images of a child, eight child pornography images, and two images of voyeurism that appear to be adult women.

Mier was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This was a joint investigation between EBRSO and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

New Grieving and Mental Health facility coming to Baton Rouge
New Grieving and Mental Health facility coming to Baton Rouge
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair 1973 grand opening
History of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
Ronald Campbell
Jury finds teen guilty of second degree murder for shooting man outside Erwinville bar
The Coast Guard provided video of the rescue of two people from a helicopter crash in the Gulf...
Coast Guard rescues 2 from downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico