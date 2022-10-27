Assumption Parish inmate recaptured after escaping

ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - An inmate who escaped from the Assumption Parish Detention Center is back in custody.

According to Lonny Cavalier, commander of the Assumption Parish Sheriff Office’s criminal administrative section, Roller Avila, was located in the Westbank in Jefferson Parish just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Officials with the sheriff’s office stated the escape of Roller Avila happened due to “employee error,” on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Avila was able to flee the detention center sometime Tuesday (Oct. 25) evening, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

Cavalier said there was a “breach in operation protocol in maintaining the count of inmates.”

Investigators are reportedly still working to figure out when the escape happened and the specific circumstances behind what led to it.

“Our facility is as secure as the people who work it,” said Cavalier. “We are making changes to make sure this does not happen again.”

Avila was described as a Hispanic male weighing 125 lbs., who is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Avila was jailed for armed robbery, according to the sheriff.

