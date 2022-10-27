Assumption Parish inmate back in custody

UPDATE

Officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office say Roller Avila, an escaped inmate, is back in custody.

The man was reportedly located in the Westbank in Jefferson Parish just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, authorities added.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL

ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - Officials with the sheriff’s office says the escape of Roller Avila happened due to “employee error,” on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Avila was able to flee the detention center sometime Tuesday evening, Falcon said.

According to Lonny Cavalier, commander of the sheriff office’s criminal administrative section, there was a “breach in operation protocol in maintaining the count of inmates.”

Investigators are reportedly still working to figure out when the escape happened and the specific circumstances behind what led to it.

“Our facility is as secure as the people who work it,” said Cavalier. “We are making changes to make sure this does not happen again.”

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped from the parish detention center Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Avila is a Hispanic male weighing 125 lbs., who is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Avila was jailed for armed robbery, according to the sheriff.

Anyone who spots him is advised not to approach him. Instead contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s by dialing 985-369-2912 or dial 911.

