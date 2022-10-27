Another beauty today before rain moves in by late Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chilly start in the 40s this morning will give way to another beautiful afternoon, with highs topping out the upper 70s for most. Some high clouds could stream in from the west later today, but the atmosphere will be much too dry to support any rainfall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 27 (WAFB)

Soaking Rain on the Way?

It looks as though we could see our first good soaking rain in nearly two months from late Friday into Saturday with the approach of our next storm system.

The biggest question mark at this point centers around how far inland a warm front progresses and the resultant potential for thunderstorms. But thunderstorms or not, rain totals of 0.50″ to 1.50″ appear to be a good bet, with locally higher amounts possible.

The severe weather threat looks low but non-zero. The Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather on Saturday.

Halloween Outlook

Any threat of rain should come to an end Saturday afternoon, with drier weather returning from Sunday into the first part of next week. Things shape up nicely for Halloween on Monday, with the potential for some clouds during the day, but no rainfall expected. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 70s, with trick-or-treat temperatures likely falling from the low 70s into the low 60s.

