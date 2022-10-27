2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) WR Daniel Harden

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third time in just nine selections, a member of the No. 1 team in Div. I claimed Sportsline Player of the Week honors.

The Catholic High Bears were in another titanic battle with Woodlawn on Oct. 21. For three years in a row, the game has come down to one score, so the three touchdowns by senior wide receiver Daniel Harden were clearly the difference Friday night.

Harden had eight catches for 92 yards but none of the scoring plays were easy, including the two he grabbed right up against the boundary on the Panther sideline, and the last one came on the final play of the game.

After Woodlawn had rallied to take the lead, there was another Daniel-to-Daniel connection. Daniel Beale threaded the needle in the clutch and Harden snagged it with his fingertips to bring the Bears and their fans another dramatic victory.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.