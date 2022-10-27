Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) WR Daniel Harden

For the 3rd time in just 9 selections, a member of the No. 1 team in Div. I claimed Sportsline Player of the Week honors. This go-round it was WR Daniel Harden.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third time in just nine selections, a member of the No. 1 team in Div. I claimed Sportsline Player of the Week honors.

The Catholic High Bears were in another titanic battle with Woodlawn on Oct. 21. For three years in a row, the game has come down to one score, so the three touchdowns by senior wide receiver Daniel Harden were clearly the difference Friday night.

Harden had eight catches for 92 yards but none of the scoring plays were easy, including the two he grabbed right up against the boundary on the Panther sideline, and the last one came on the final play of the game.

After Woodlawn had rallied to take the lead, there was another Daniel-to-Daniel connection. Daniel Beale threaded the needle in the clutch and Harden snagged it with his fingertips to bring the Bears and their fans another dramatic victory.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) WR Daniel Harden
Northeast vs Episcopal
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8 - Part 5
Madison Prep vs Warren Easton
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8 - Part 4
McKinley vs Brusly, St. Michael vs Tara, Collegiate Baton Rouge vs Port Allen, & Mentorship vs...
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8 - Part 7