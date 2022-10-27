2 injured in crash involving overturned vehicle on Airline Highway at I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Airline Highway at I-110 Thursday, Oct. 27.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and emergency officials responded to the scene.

BREAKING: Airline NORTH is closed between Plank and I-110 due to an overturned vehicle. The left lane is closed on Airline SOUTH just opposite that crash. Use extreme caution in that area. pic.twitter.com/JEvEb6Czo7 — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) October 27, 2022

