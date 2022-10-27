2 injured in crash involving overturned vehicle on Airline Highway at I-110
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Airline Highway at I-110 Thursday, Oct. 27.
The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m.
The Baton Rouge Police Department and emergency officials responded to the scene.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
