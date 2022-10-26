Two out of three candidates for Central school board have been no shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are three candidates running for the district one seat but so far, only one has returned our requests to sit down and learn more about him before you cast your ballot.

The Central school board election is on November 8th, but the only one who has shown face, so far, is businessman and Democrat Jeffery LaCour.

“After talking with a lot of people in my community they were like, man you should try it. So, I’m like okay why not, I have the experience, I have 4 kids in the school system,” said LaCour.

With all his kids in Central schools and 2 years’ experience teaching in the classroom, LaCour says he’s proud of the central school system. He says not only does he want to keep up the good standards but make them better.

“I want to involve the community in everything that’s going on. I’m able to communicate with the community, I’m showing that I’m interested in the job,” LaCour explained.

Another candidate, Republican Joshua Schopp, is facing criminal charges. The EBR Sheriff arrested him back in August after Schopp allegedly exchanged messages with a minor through Snapchat. We tried calling him for an interview but had no luck.

“The best thing I can say about that in the United States of America is that you are innocent until proven guilty. With that type of situation, I don’t think at this time it would be a good idea for him to run for this type of position,” LaCour added.

Jason Leaphart, also a Republican, is also running to serve you on the school board. He’s been invited to multiple forums and debates but has yet to attend one. Like Schopp, we had no luck contacting him.

“He has a lot of signs up, but no one on the school board knows him, the mayor doesn’t know him, the chief doesn’t know him, I don’t know him...so...he got a lot of signs,” said LaCour.

The polls open at 6:00am on November 8th.

