Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before the BoomBox Classic, Jackson State released a statement stating any tickets purchased through a third-party such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or StubHub, will not be accepted for the game.

School officials added tickets purchased only through their official ‘Impact Tickets’ site will be honored, JSU athletics says.

The university announced this message Wednesday morning via Twitter.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Central High School
Two out of three candidates for Central school board have been no shows
Rest of Today
A couple great weather days before rain returns
Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time
Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Mayor issues statement about transparency of stormwater management issue