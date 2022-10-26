Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before the BoomBox Classic, Jackson State released a statement stating any tickets purchased through a third-party such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or StubHub, will not be accepted for the game.

School officials added tickets purchased only through their official ‘Impact Tickets’ site will be honored, JSU athletics says.

The university announced this message Wednesday morning via Twitter.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

FYI: Only @GoJSUTigersFB tickets purchased through Impact Tickets will be honored. No third-party purchased-tickets (Ex: Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, StubHub, etc). will be accepted.#TheeILove #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/1SiuO9lcwp — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) October 26, 2022

