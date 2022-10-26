Facebook
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

