Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SU, BRCC partner for new online RN to BSN program; Open house set for Wednesday

The open house is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The open house is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.(BRCC, SU)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Oct. 25, anyone interested in joining the medical field will have the opportunity to learn more about a brand new online program.

Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College will be holding a virtual open house on Zoom where you can learn more about their RN to BSN program, which is 100% online.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The open house is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

There will be classroom and lab tours for people interested in core-level training in...
Get free, fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil
Classroom Generic
Louisiana sees improvement in reading levels
Louisiana’s fourth graders are leading the nation in showing the most improvement in reading...
Louisiana sees improvement in reading levels
False River Academy
Pointe Coupee early childhood education sees improvements in Pre-K level classrooms