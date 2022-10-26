SU, BRCC partner for new online RN to BSN program; Open house set for Wednesday
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Oct. 25, anyone interested in joining the medical field will have the opportunity to learn more about a brand new online program.
Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College will be holding a virtual open house on Zoom where you can learn more about their RN to BSN program, which is 100% online.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.
The open house is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
