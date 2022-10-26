Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Debunking dyslexia

By Adahlia Thomas and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Doctors are working to clear up any common misconceptions about dyslexia during Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Experts estimate that one in 10 people have dyslexia. It’s a learning impairment that causes problems with reading, writing, and spelling.

Dyslexia does not impact the intelligence of a person. This misunderstanding of the condition leads to stigma.

“It’s actually the way that the neural pathways of the brain are wired for reading,” explains Cherrie Langston, the principal of Park School in Orlando, Florida.

Is reading and writing letters backward the main sign of dyslexia? Experts say some kids with dyslexia write letters backward and some don’t.

“I think some people have a belief that dyslexia has to do with vision, that they see things upside down or reversed. That is true, but it’s not a vision issue. It’s the way the brain is wired,” Langston says.

Does dyslexia go away once kids learn to read?

“Even after you have an intervention, you will always be dyslexic,” Langston says.

Most children with dyslexia are also diagnosed with ADHD.

There are also advantages that come with having dyslexia, experts say.

“They are wonderful storytellers, oral storytellers. They are creative, artistic, uh, dyslexics make amazing entrepreneurs,” Langston adds.

Experts say it takes three to four years of intervention to see a difference in most people.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time
A woman was killed and nine others injured following a crash involving a school bus on...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Trick or treating events in BR and surrounding areas
Check out these trick-or-treating events in BR and surrounding areas
Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases