SMART LIVING: Debunking dyslexia

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Doctors are working to clear up any common misconceptions about dyslexia during Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Experts estimate that one in 10 people have dyslexia. It’s a learning impairment that causes problems with reading, writing, and spelling.

Dyslexia does not impact the intelligence of a person. This misunderstanding of the condition leads to stigma.

“It’s actually the way that the neural pathways of the brain are wired for reading,” explains Cherrie Langston, the principal of Park School in Orlando, Florida.

Is reading and writing letters backward the main sign of dyslexia? Experts say some kids with dyslexia write letters backward and some don’t.

“I think some people have a belief that dyslexia has to do with vision, that they see things upside down or reversed. That is true, but it’s not a vision issue. It’s the way the brain is wired,” Langston says.

Does dyslexia go away once kids learn to read?

“Even after you have an intervention, you will always be dyslexic,” Langston says.

Most children with dyslexia are also diagnosed with ADHD.

There are also advantages that come with having dyslexia, experts say.

“They are wonderful storytellers, oral storytellers. They are creative, artistic, uh, dyslexics make amazing entrepreneurs,” Langston adds.

Experts say it takes three to four years of intervention to see a difference in most people.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.