Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the area.

Parents were notified of a potential delay in dismissal because of the lockdown, which was lifted about 20 minutes later, added the school system.

Police said the children were not in any danger due to the incident.

Gonzales Police Department released the following details about the vehicle pursuit:

Shortly after 2 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, two victims were approached in Bayou Terrace Shopping Center, by an armed black male, demanding their vehicle. The victims were able to quickly call 911 as the subject was leaving the parking lot.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted a stop. A law enforcement pursuit of vehicle ensued back into the City of Gonzales, through residential areas. The subject crashed the vehicle into a home located on the corner of Orice Roth and Darla Street (1811 Darla Street).

The subject, Ricky Williams, Jr. 18, of Gonzales, was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement briefly locked down Gonzales Middle School, given its proximity to the incident, and a late dismissal of students was carried out under the escort of law enforcement.

Additional arrests may be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

