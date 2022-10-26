Facebook
Mayor issues statement about transparency of stormwater management issue

Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The information below is provided by the Mayor’s Office.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is committed to transparency concerning the ongoing stormwater management issue in the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish.

As was explained to the media last week, and to councilmembers in early September, the Environmental Protection Agency and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality told Mayor Broome on August 30, 2022, that there is a final deadline in January 2023 to submit a complete stormwater management plan.

This plan needs to address identified deficiencies in stormwater management, including a lack of resources and funding. Attached is an email and its attachments from August 30 that verifies this enforcement meeting took place and deadlines were established.

At the meeting, federal regulators informed Mayor Broome that all forms of enforcement action are on the table to ensure compliance.

