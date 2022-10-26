Healthier sweet options, ways to limit the sugar this Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Crunch time! Families and classrooms across the Capital City are already suiting up and preparing for Halloween festivities.

“Kids should get to enjoy Halloween,” Dr. Mindy Calandro, a Pediatrician with the Baton Rouge Clinic said.

Dr. Calandro says the sugar can add up quickly.

“I tell kids all the time in the office that life is not about that you can’t have candy, or you can’t have sugar, but it’s about moderation,” said Dr. Calandro.

She says parents and teachers will appreciate these healthier sweet options for your fantastic party.

“Simple things – take a cheese stick and draw a little ghost face on it,” added Dr. Calandro. “These are actually just applesauce pouches wrapped in gauze with some googly eyes added to it – kind of like little mummies.”

Any ninja turtle fans? You can dress up your apples like them.

“Then this is so easy,” she said. “Little cups that have mandarin oranges or even peaches and you can simply draw a pumpkin face on there.”

You can also swap out the chocolate for yogurt-covered pretzels.

“Learning that early on is instilling those ideas that they will carry with them as they get older,” explained Dr. Calandro.

If your child has a hard time resisting a huge bowl of sweets try putting candy into plastic bags. After Halloween night, you can limit the candy to a few pieces per Ziploc bag.

On Halloween night, make sure you remember to go through your candy with your kids. Throw away anything open or looks suspicious.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.