Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Healthier sweet options, ways to limit the sugar this Halloween

Dr. Mindy Calandro, Pediatrician with Baton Rouge Clinic
Dr. Mindy Calandro, Pediatrician with Baton Rouge Clinic(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Crunch time! Families and classrooms across the Capital City are already suiting up and preparing for Halloween festivities.

“Kids should get to enjoy Halloween,” Dr. Mindy Calandro, a Pediatrician with the Baton Rouge Clinic said.

Dr. Calandro says the sugar can add up quickly.

“I tell kids all the time in the office that life is not about that you can’t have candy, or you can’t have sugar, but it’s about moderation,” said Dr. Calandro.

She says parents and teachers will appreciate these healthier sweet options for your fantastic party.

“Simple things – take a cheese stick and draw a little ghost face on it,” added Dr. Calandro. “These are actually just applesauce pouches wrapped in gauze with some googly eyes added to it – kind of like little mummies.”

Any ninja turtle fans? You can dress up your apples like them.

“Then this is so easy,” she said. “Little cups that have mandarin oranges or even peaches and you can simply draw a pumpkin face on there.”

You can also swap out the chocolate for yogurt-covered pretzels.

“Learning that early on is instilling those ideas that they will carry with them as they get older,” explained Dr. Calandro.

If your child has a hard time resisting a huge bowl of sweets try putting candy into plastic bags. After Halloween night, you can limit the candy to a few pieces per Ziploc bag.

On Halloween night, make sure you remember to go through your candy with your kids. Throw away anything open or looks suspicious.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

A nationwide program is getting kids with limited mobility moving and steering a path for their...
YOUR HEALTH: Go Baby Go
A child drives an adapted car to fit her mobility needs.
YOUR HEALTH: Go Baby Go
Flu vaccine
LDH to hold flu vaccine clinic in BR; COVID, monkeypox vaccines also available
With RSV and flu cases rising, doctors offer advice about fever in children