Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash

The following is a press release from Louisiana State Police:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - On October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a report of a vehicle stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge near mile marker 108. Shortly after arrival, the responding trooper learned a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Ram pickup driven by 26-year-old Ben Latiolais of Arnaudville struck the pedestrian then came to a stop on the inside shoulder. The pedestrian, 20-year-old Ryelee A. Georgeson of Denham Springs, was located on the opposite side of the eastbound lanes near the fog line.

Georgeson was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries later in the day. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and results are pending.

Latiolais was restrained and not injured. He submitted a breath sample that indicated intoxication. Latiolais was booked into St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI first offense.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 47 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

