Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, others hurt; Florida Blvd. shut down

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal injuries.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Wooddale Blvd., just after 6:30 a.m. Florida Boulevard was shut down just before 7:20 a.m. due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the area.

Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal injuries.

Several others were injured in the incident, officials report. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

