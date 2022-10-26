Congressman Graves calls delays on Comite River Diversion Canal project ‘unacceptable’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves is calling the delays on the Comite River Diversion Canal Project ‘unacceptable.’

In a tweet from Monday, October 25, Graves said, “We will keep our foot on the pedal until this project is complete.”

Pics from today: it was good to see some progress on the Comite Flood Control Project. The delays are unacceptable and we will keep our foot on the pedal until this project is complete. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Ti8DKbFaXO — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) October 25, 2022

As the sun set Tuesday evening over part of the construction for the massive project, many people still have one thing on their minds.

“The word that really comes to mind to me and especially if you flooded in 2016, fear,” said Robert Burns, with the organization ‘Concerned Citizens for Drainage Improvement.’

Burns has been a watchdog of sorts on this project for years.

“Robert do you ever think this project is going to get done,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“I think it will be done. What we’ve done personally, I sed to have a timeframe for the completion and now I’ve moved the timeframe to be within my lifetime,” said Burns.

Just two months ago, WAFB reported that the new estimated completion date for the project was sometime in 2025. That prompted anger from one lawmaker.

“I think someone should be fired. If this was the private sector someone would’ve lost their job. Because Lester, it’s almost criminal,” said State Rep. Valarie Hodges (R), District 64 in August of 2022.

Congressman Graves toured the site Monday. He says he was told about 40% of materials have been removed already, that’s about 1.6 million cubic yards.

Comite River Diverson Project Update. (WAFB)

“So, Lester right now based on everything that is happening, I think the project is slated to be finished sometime in the first half of 2025,” said Congressman Graves (R).

The project has been delayed for a few reasons. The first involves an earlier issue with a railroad.

The latest delay still causing challenges is an interstate natural gas pipeline.

“The bad news is that the pipeline has been there since the late 1950′s. And unfortunately, folks didn’t realize it was there. It impacted the project in three separate areas,” said Congressman Graves.

When it’s complete, the project will pull a substantial volume of water off of the Comite River and send it over to the Mississippi River.

“It is going to give more drainage capacity to both the Comite River and the Amite River, allowing for more floodwaters, faster evacuations of waters, to go into these waterways and out to the Gulf of Mexico,” said Graves.

The congressman says at this point, officials will have about half a billion dollars for this specific project moving forward.

