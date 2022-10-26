Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRFD responds to building fire at A1 Professional Services

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).(Spencer Chrisman/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a building fire Tuesday evening.

Officials say the blaze broke out in the 1800 block of North Blvd around 7:25 p.m. and was under control just before 7:50 p.m.

According to reports, the cause of the fire was due to a chemical reaction in cleaning supplies.

Upon entry, officials said the sprinkler system was activated, working to help contain the fire, but multiple floor mats, mop heads, and other products were burning.

No injuries were reported.

BRPD and EMS were also active on the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Pink Mega Challah Bake
Pink Mega Challah Bake
State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions
Law enforcement encourages Halloween safety
Jacoby Queen, 41
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder