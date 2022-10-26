BRFD responds to building fire at A1 Professional Services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a building fire Tuesday evening.

Officials say the blaze broke out in the 1800 block of North Blvd around 7:25 p.m. and was under control just before 7:50 p.m.

According to reports, the cause of the fire was due to a chemical reaction in cleaning supplies.

Upon entry, officials said the sprinkler system was activated, working to help contain the fire, but multiple floor mats, mop heads, and other products were burning.

No injuries were reported.

BRPD and EMS were also active on the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.