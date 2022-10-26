Beautiful Wednesday, but another cold front into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, we’ll see a nice, dry, and sunny day with a cool start in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with less humidity. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26 (WAFB)

Thursday looks good too under high pressure. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s to 80. In an active weather pattern, we’ll see the next cold front move in late Friday into early Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26 (WAFB)

This feature will provide a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon, Friday night, lingering into Saturday morning. There isn’t much of a severe threat at this time, but some storms could be strong. Rain amounts will be manageable. Sunday through the extended period look nice and dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26 (WAFB)

As for the Atlantic, there are two disturbances, both with a low chance of development.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.