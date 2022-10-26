Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Beautiful Wednesday, but another cold front into the weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, we’ll see a nice, dry, and sunny day with a cool start in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with less humidity. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26(WAFB)

Thursday looks good too under high pressure. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s to 80. In an active weather pattern, we’ll see the next cold front move in late Friday into early Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26(WAFB)

This feature will provide a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon, Friday night, lingering into Saturday morning. There isn’t much of a severe threat at this time, but some storms could be strong. Rain amounts will be manageable. Sunday through the extended period look nice and dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26(WAFB)

As for the Atlantic, there are two disturbances, both with a low chance of development.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 26(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Tuesday, Oct. 25.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Oct. 25
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Tuesday, Oct. 25.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Oct. 25
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25
String of nice weather days before end of week rain
Jeff Morrow gives the 4 p.m. forecast on Tuesday, October 25.
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25