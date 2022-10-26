Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Andy Dalton to start vs Raiders even with healthy Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and quarterback Jameis Winston watch during...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, left, and quarterback Jameis Winston watch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen said even with Jameis Winston coming off of the injury report and cleared to play, the Saints’ offense has been efficient with Dalton under center.

In the last four games with Dalton as the starting quarterback, The Red Rifle has thrown for 946 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to an NFL football game against...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)

In Winston’s three starts, he threw for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Saints will welcome Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions on Sun., Oct. 30 in the Caesar’s Superdome.

Kickoff is at noon.

The Saints are battling through other injuries. Jarvis Landry, Adam Trautman, and Marshon Lattimore did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Michael Thomas was present but exited practice before team stretches. Allen said the elite wideout was improving and getting better.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football...
Saints can’t overcome Dalton’s 3 turnovers, 14-point halftime deficit in loss to Cardinals
The Saints and Cardinals face off tonight on Thursday Night Football. The game will be streamed...
Saints travel to Arizona for Thursday night game
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) embraces wide receiver Chris Olave (12)...
Report: Saints expected to be without key players Thursday vs Arizona
Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals...
Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints, 30-26