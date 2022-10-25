YOUR HEALTH: Brain-like AI, no internet needed

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Our computers, devices, smart watches, video monitoring systems – we rely on connectivity to the internet and don’t think twice about it. Now, scientists are developing technology for artificial intelligence that will allow it to work even in remote areas.

Self-driving cars, drone helicopters, medical monitoring equipment – it’s all cutting-edge technology that requires connection to the cloud. Now, researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing devices that won’t rely on internet connection.

“What we are trying to do is make small devices, which will mimic the neurons and synapses of the brain,” researcher at the University of Central Florida, Tania Roy, PhD, explains.

Right now, artificial intelligence learning requires connection to a remote server to perform heavy computing calculations. The scientists are making the AI circuits microscopically small.

Roy emphasizes, “Each device that we have is the size of 1/100th of a human hair.”

The AI can fit on a small microchip – less than an inch wide – eliminating the need for internet connection, meaning life-saving devices could work in remote areas. For example, helping emergency responders find missing hikers.

“We would send a drone which has a camera eye, and it can just go and locate those people and rescue them,” Roy says.

The scientists say with no need for internet connection, the AI would also work in space, where no AI technology has gone before.

The same UCF team is expanding on their work with artificial brain devices, and they are developing artificial intelligence that mimics the retina in the human eye, meaning someday, AI could instantly recognize the images in front of it. The researchers say this technology is about five years away from commercial use.

