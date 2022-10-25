Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

With RSV and flu cases rising, doctors offer advice about fever in children

(FOX5 File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors with Ochsner Health are sharing advice for parents about dealing with fever in kids.

Many parents said they have questions about when a child’s fever should require a trip to a doctor’s office.

“If the child’s temperature is at 101, and they’re running around the room, you don’t need to treat it,” said Dr. Perilloux, a pediatrician at the Ochsner Health Center for Children on Goodwood. “But if it’s 100.5 and the child is miserable, by all means, treat it.”

According to Baton Rouge area doctors, fever is a healthy response to an infection. They added the human immune system typically works better at higher body temperatures.

“The amount of viral load in the body at that point in time is reflected in the elevated temperature,” Dr. Perilloux said. “When the infection is decreasing, generally speaking, fever drops with it.”

Doctors stress that while fever may not always require a trip to the doctor, parents should not ignore the symptoms.

“In that case, we have to ask whether we have some significant illness going on that we need to pay attention to,” Dr. Perilloux added.

Ochsner Health has a flu shot fair planned for Saturday, Oct. 29, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
YOUR HEALTH: Brain-like AI, no internet needed
FULL INTERVIEW: Ochsner Mammo Week 2022
FULL INTERVIEW: Ochsner Mammo Week 2022
Denham Springs Ochsner Urgent Care Clinic
Ochsner to open new Denham Springs urgent care clinic
YOUR HEALTH: Know your A, B & O’s; How blood types affect your health