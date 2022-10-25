With RSV and flu cases rising, doctors offer advice about fever in children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors with Ochsner Health are sharing advice for parents about dealing with fever in kids.

Many parents said they have questions about when a child’s fever should require a trip to a doctor’s office.

“If the child’s temperature is at 101, and they’re running around the room, you don’t need to treat it,” said Dr. Perilloux, a pediatrician at the Ochsner Health Center for Children on Goodwood. “But if it’s 100.5 and the child is miserable, by all means, treat it.”

According to Baton Rouge area doctors, fever is a healthy response to an infection. They added the human immune system typically works better at higher body temperatures.

“The amount of viral load in the body at that point in time is reflected in the elevated temperature,” Dr. Perilloux said. “When the infection is decreasing, generally speaking, fever drops with it.”

Doctors stress that while fever may not always require a trip to the doctor, parents should not ignore the symptoms.

“In that case, we have to ask whether we have some significant illness going on that we need to pay attention to,” Dr. Perilloux added.

