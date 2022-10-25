Two injured in Prairieville shooting, detectives investigating

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25.

A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

