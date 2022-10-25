Facebook
Two injured in Prairieville shooting, detectives investigating

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25.

A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

