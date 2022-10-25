Facebook
SU offering rides to the polls for early voting

This is a welcome sign located on the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge
This is a welcome sign located on the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is offering free rides to the polls for students on Wednesday, Oct. 26, ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The Prowl to the Polls event will feature free rides for students waiting in the courtyard of the university’s student union. The rides will leave campus every hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Early voting in Louisiana will run from Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, except for Sunday, Oct. 30. The polls will remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to bring one of the following:

  • A driver’s license,
  • A Louisiana Special ID,
  • LA Wallet digital driver’s license,
  • A United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or
  • Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature

