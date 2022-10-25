String of nice weather days before end of week rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of t-storms ahead of a cold front moved through the local area quickly Tuesday morning. Rain amounts were less than 1″ area wide with many picking up less than 0.25″. While appreciated, these rain amounts do little to help the ongoing drought. Regardless, we’ll still enjoy the nice weather this cold front will leave behind.

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25 (WAFB)

Winds will remain breezy today but should die off tonight as high pressure builds behind the front. Northerly flow remains in place and temperatures will drop steadily as drier, slightly cooler air moves in. Temperatures will dip into the low 50°s to upper 40°s Wednesday morning. In fact, it will be two consecutive morning starts in the 40°s for some Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure the kids have the jackets for the AM bus stop. Wednesday and Thursday afternoons will be picture perfect with bright sunshine and comfortable afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70°s.

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25 (WAFB)

It won’t remain quiet for long. A storm system will be dropping out of the Rocking Thursday and moving over our area during the end of the week. Showers and t-storms will begin to pick up in coverage Friday PM. The best chance for showers and t-storms will be as a cold front pushes through the local area Saturday. An early outlook suggests most of the rain Saturday will come in the morning. It’s still too early to tell if severe weather will be a possibility, but the threat is not 0%. Because we will actually have a longer possibility for rain, amounts will be higher than our previous rain event this morning. Many might pickup between 0.5″-1.0″.

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25 (WAFB)

It will be a slow exit for the upper air disturbance tied to this weather maker. That may keep clouds in place to start next week. We should stay dry right through Halloween though. Trick or Treat weather will be very nice with temps falling from the low 70°s into the 60°s.

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.