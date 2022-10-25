Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Father arrested after 3-year-old son finds loaded gun, dies in shooting

Authorities in Ohio say a father has been arrested after his 3-year-old son was killed with his gun. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet, Kendall Hyde and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio has been arrested after his son reportedly found a loaded gun in the home and died in a shooting.

WXIX reports that 37-year-old Deangelo Davis has been charged with endangering children after he left the gun in a place where his kids could access it.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Davis’ kids, ages three and six, had easy access to the firearm, and his 3-year-old son ended up getting shot.

Authorities did not immediately report if the child shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger. The boy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound but later died.

Neighbors said they saw the child’s mother frantically speaking to police and pacing back and forth after the incident.

“The mom was as distraught as you would imagine. She knew that her child was severely [injured], if not dead,” said neighbor Alex Evans. “She was screaming and yelling at him [the father] for bringing a gun into her house. She didn’t know he had a gun.”

Davis is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court in November.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25
String of nice weather days before end of week rain
Jaicedric Williams, 22
REPORT: Judge sets bond for suspect in shooting near Southern University
Livingston Parish Sheriff's office
After Livingston deputy indicted, new documents about deadly crash released
One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville...
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
Vincent Hoang
ITEAM: Teacher fired from Woodlawn High School amid sexual misconduct allegations