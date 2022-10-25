Facebook
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside

Deputies report James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville is facing 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property and illegal use of weapons.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on several apartments with people inside, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville is facing 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

Authorities stated on Wednesday, Oct. 19 around 5:44 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of D’ville Village Circle in Donaldsonville.

Once they arrived, deputies noticed multiple apartments struck by gunfire.

The apartments were occupied but no injuries were reported.

During their investigation, detectives reportedly identified James Peters as a suspect.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Peters was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail with a bond set at $505,000.

The investigation is ongoing. According to APSO, additional arrests may be pending.

