Law enforcement encourages Halloween safety

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement in Pointe Coupee Parish is encouraging parents to keep their kid’s safety in mind for Halloween.

“This is something we have never seen before,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.

Sheriff Thibodeaux says the tricks could be mixed in with the treats.

“With the introduction of Fentanyl being made in pill form, they look like sweet tarts or skittles. It is a very scary event,” explains Thibodeaux.

He cautions parents and guardians that if something does not come in a wrapper or is not sealed, throw it away immediately.

“Be careful what your child brings home. Examine all candy,” Thibodeaux adds.

While trick or treating, Sheriff Thibodeaux says never do it alone.

“Strength in numbers, safety in numbers,” Thibodeaux says.

Only visit houses your family is familiar with and that are in well-lit areas.

“We can’t do it without the parents. They need to be on the lookout this year,” Thibodeaux continues. “Everything a parent can do. Take pictures of your children. Have a talk with them about where they need to go.”

