Join us in the Beat Bama blood drive

Beat Bama blood drive
Beat Bama blood drive(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you bleed purple and gold, come out and show your tiger pride by donating for the Beat Bama blood drive starting Saturday, Oct. 29.

The donations will be tallied at set locations in Baton Rouge and Birmingham, Alabama.

According to health experts, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That equals nearly 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma that are needed every day across the U.S.

The blood drive is from Saturday, Oct. 29 to Friday, Nov. 4.

Each location will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Help WAFB Beat Bama & our sister station WBRC in a showdown for the ages!

Locations:

Beat Bama blood drive locations
Beat Bama blood drive locations(WAFB)

For more information you can visit the WAFB website.

