ITEAM: Teacher fired from Woodlawn High School amid sexual misconduct allegations

Vincent Hoang
Vincent Hoang(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher accused grooming students for sex at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge has now been fired for his job at Woodlawn High School. A spokesman for East Baton Rouge Schools sent the following statement about the termination of Vincent Hoang.

“In accordance with proper personnel policies, EBRPSS terminated the employment of Woodlawn High School teacher Vincent Hoang on October 24, 2022.”

This comes amid a number of 9NEWS investigations and a lawsuit filed by a former Episcopal School student that lays out salacious allegations against a former teacher at the elite private school in Baton Rouge.

The school says the teacher, identified in the lawsuit as Vincent Hoang, was terminated earlier this year.

In the lawsuit, the female former student, identified only as “Z Doe”, claims Hoang attempted to “groom” her into having a sexual relationship with him beginning in the 2020-2021 school year and continuing into 2022.

The former student claims Hoang repeatedly told her he wanted to have a “mixed” baby with her and sent her sexually-explicit text messages.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board placed a Woodlawn High teacher on paid administrative leave Wednesday, October 12 following a report by the 9NEWS Investigators about his allegedly troubled past at Episcopal.

