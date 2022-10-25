Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and her family are still grieving and looking for answers as to who killed their son back in February 2022.

“I am not getting any answers. I mean no one is talking but I am quite sure by now someone knows something and if they didn’t want to say anything then, well a lot of time has past maybe they would open up,” said Jacoby’s mom Frances Queen.

Jacoby Queen, 41, was shot while outside of Anacona’s Grocery located in the 2700 block of North Street on February, 16.

I’m still here, they killed him. They killed his family, we’re here suffering,” said Frances Queen.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25
String of nice weather days before end of week rain
Jaicedric Williams, 22
REPORT: Judge sets bond for suspect in shooting near Southern University
Livingston Parish Sheriff's office
After Livingston deputy indicted, new documents about deadly crash released
One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville...
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
Vincent Hoang
ITEAM: Teacher fired from Woodlawn High School amid sexual misconduct allegations