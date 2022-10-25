I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and her family are still grieving and looking for answers as to who killed their son back in February 2022.

“I am not getting any answers. I mean no one is talking but I am quite sure by now someone knows something and if they didn’t want to say anything then, well a lot of time has past maybe they would open up,” said Jacoby’s mom Frances Queen.

Jacoby Queen, 41, was shot while outside of Anacona’s Grocery located in the 2700 block of North Street on February, 16.

I’m still here, they killed him. They killed his family, we’re here suffering,” said Frances Queen.

