Honey-Garlic Seared Salmon

Stirrin' It Up: Honey-Garlic Seared Salmon (Oct. 25, 2022).
By Chef John Folse
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You don’t need to cook all day to get gourmet! This sweet and garlicky salmon is quick, easy, and delicious! Try it with your favorite steamed vegetables for a healthy yet tasty meal!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1½ pounds salmon fillets

¼ cup honey

2 tbsps minced garlic

½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp warm water

1 tsp dried parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

Cayenne pepper to taste

¼ cup olive oil

½ of 1 lemon, sliced into rounds

¼ cup minced fresh parsley

Method:

Pat salmon dry with paper towels then place onto a large plate. In a small bowl, combine honey, lemon juice, warm water, dried parsley, salt, and peppers, stirring to mix well. Pour the honey mixture over the salmon and allow it to marinate for 10–20 minutes. In a cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Carefully place salmon and marinade into the skillet and cook for 5 minutes or until cooked through and slightly browned on top, carefully turning once with fish tongs during the cooking process. Reduce heat to medium-low then add garlic and lemon slices, stirring to incorporate. Cook 1 additional minute, garnish with fresh parsley, and enjoy!

