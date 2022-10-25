Facebook
Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil

There will be classroom and lab tours for people interested in core-level training in...
There will be classroom and lab tours for people interested in core-level training in electrical, millwright, pipefitting or welding.(Baton Rouge Community College)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI).

It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway.

There will be classroom and lab tours for people interested in core-level training in electrical, millwright, pipefitting or welding.

NBRITI provides basic training in electrical, millwright, pipefitting and welding crafts at no cost to qualifying participants. Students participate in a fast-tracked classroom and hands-on training. Officials said it also includes a life-skills and workforce preparation component.

Registration is required to attend the open house. You can visit mybrcc.edu/nbriti for more information or to register.

This is the ninth cohort for the program. It started in 2012 and more than 430 people have graduated since then. The next cohort begins in January 2023.

