Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Actress Gabrielle Union paid homage to Southern University and A&M College over the weekend, as she showed off her daughter’s Halloween costume.

According to Union’s post to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 23, her young daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade’s costume was actually inspired by Southern’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls.

“When it’s Homecoming 🐝🐝🐝 AND Halloween season at the same dang time ... inspired by @southernu_br @foreverdolls ...” part of the post read.

Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll and a drum major, complete with a royal blue, white and gold ensemble.

Her buddy, Crosby’s, threads were inspired by his dad, Chad Easterling, a graduate of Hampton University and their “auntie” Teraji P. Henson, a graduate of Howard University. Both schools are HBCUs.

The young duo even posted their dazzling outfits on their own Instagram pages.

Gabrielle Union also shared that her niece, Chelsea Union, created the costumes from scratch. Chelsea posted that she was inspired by Khai McFarland, to create the outfits.

Khai is known for some of his popular videos, showing off his skills as a mini Human Jukebox drum major.

Southern reposted the video of Kaavia and Crosby to Instagram with a caption that read “We 💙💛 to see it!!!”

At last check, Union’s video on Instagram had over 197,860 likes.

