Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University

Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll...
Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll and a drum major, complete with a royal blue, white and gold ensemble.(Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Actress Gabrielle Union paid homage to Southern University and A&M College over the weekend, as she showed off her daughter’s Halloween costume.

According to Union’s post to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 23, her young daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade’s costume was actually inspired by Southern’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls.

“When it’s Homecoming 🐝🐝🐝 AND Halloween season at the same dang time ... inspired by @southernu_br @foreverdolls ...” part of the post read.

Three-year-old Kaavia and her best friend, Crosby Sparrow, can be seen imitating a dancing doll and a drum major, complete with a royal blue, white and gold ensemble.

Her buddy, Crosby’s, threads were inspired by his dad, Chad Easterling, a graduate of Hampton University and their “auntie” Teraji P. Henson, a graduate of Howard University. Both schools are HBCUs.

The young duo even posted their dazzling outfits on their own Instagram pages.

Gabrielle Union also shared that her niece, Chelsea Union, created the costumes from scratch. Chelsea posted that she was inspired by Khai McFarland, to create the outfits.

Khai is known for some of his popular videos, showing off his skills as a mini Human Jukebox drum major.

Southern reposted the video of Kaavia and Crosby to Instagram with a caption that read “We 💙💛 to see it!!!”

At last check, Union’s video on Instagram had over 197,860 likes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting new business owners
One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville...
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25
String of nice weather days before end of week rain
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop