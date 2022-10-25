Facebook
EBR Sheriff’s Office to hold hunter’s sight-in event

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to a hunter’s sight-in event.

According to a spokeswoman, the event will give hunters the opportunity to verify their hunting and sporting rifles are zeroed-in before the opening of hunting season.

The event will take place at the EBRSO firearms training facility from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on each day. The facility is located at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary.

The weapons will be sighted by range staff only and must be in good working condition. Also, no muzzleloaders and no reloaded ammunition will be fired.

