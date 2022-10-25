EBR District Attorney discusses new plan that could prevent violent offenders from posting bail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new plan is in the works in East Baton Rouge Parish that might keep violent offenders behind bars.

District Attorney Hillar Moore says there are discussions between the mayor’s office, the public defender’s office, BRPD, EBRSO, and the 19th JDC to adjust how bond amounts are set in criminal cases.

Moore says the proposed plan includes changing the time bond amounts are set to 1 p.m.

The DA believes this will give each side enough time to put together a case over whether someone should be granted bail.

Moore said, “That would give time for the DA, the public defender, and the police to say, ‘hey judge, consider this.’”

On Monday, Oct. 24, Moore requested Judge Brad Myers to withhold the bond of Jaicedric Wlliams, the man suspected in a shooting at a fraternity party near Southern University.

RELATED: Judge orders Jaicedric Williams be held without bond for charges in separate case

Williams was out on bond on separate charges of domestic abuse battery and attempted armed robbery from October 2020.

In this situation under this proposal, each side would have enough facts on the suspects before considering bond on his new charges.

“Both sides then get to put forward their case to a judge, the judge is better informed, but that would also mean that the judge would not have a docket, because the judge has a lot to do when they’re on duty,” Moore said.

Moore said bond has not been set in connection with the shooting.

He believes this new plan could go into effect in the next 7 or 8 weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.