Early rains give way to afternoon sunshine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front delivering scattered rains to the area this morning will quickly slide to our east, allowing for returning sunshine this afternoon and slightly cooler temperatures. Today’s highs will top out in the upper 70s, with another breezy afternoon on tap in the wake of the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25 (WAFB)

A Bit Cooler for the Rest of the Week

Tuesday’s cold front is Pacific in origin, meaning it won’t deliver anything close to the record-setting cold we saw last week. It will, however, still produce a noticeable cool down, with morning lows dipping into the 40s for a couple of days, and highs staying in the 70s through the end of the week.

Next Shot of Rain

Rain chances return from Friday into Saturday in association with our next storm system. However, considerable differences remain amongst the models in the timing of best rain chances, with the GFS suggesting most rain exits by early Saturday, while the Euro points toward a slower storm system and rains potentially lingering into Saturday afternoon.

We’ll monitor trends and hopefully get a better handle on the timing in the next day or two. The latest rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests rain totals will average 0.75″-1.25″ across our area through Sunday morning.

Halloween Outlook

The extended outlook suggests nearly perfect weather for Halloween with high pressure in control along the northern Gulf Coast. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Trick-or-treating temps look as though they’ll start in the low 70s around 5 p.m. and fall into the low 60s by 8 p.m., with no threat of rain.

